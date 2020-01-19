On December 22, Fidem charity foundation hosted its first Christmas party at the Wignacourt Museum, Rabat, for several women shelters that the organisation assists. These include Dar Qalb ta’ Ġesù, Għabex and St Jeanne Antide.

The foundation hosted about 75 women and children.

There was a great deal of entertainment for everyone.

Gifts were handed out to all those who attended and celebrants were reminded about their educational gift vouchers. These can be redeemed for courses of their choice throughout the year.

The event was held thanks to the support of numerous benefactors who generously donate to Fidem all year long.

The organisation thanks everyone who was involved in making the night a success, including the Wignacourt Museum, Rachel Gauci Palmier, Daniela Pandolfino, Remax, Juniors and Carant Trading.