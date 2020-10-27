A fire in the Menqa area of Marsa on Tuesday morning produced a big pall of smoke.

Several fire engines were deployed to the area as the alarm was raised shortly after 7am.

Video: Stefan Attard Bason.

The police said no one appeared to have been injured.

The source of the blaze was not immediately known, although people on the scene said it appeared that waste had caught fire and possibly spread to a nearby building.

No further details were immediately available.

