Greek-born actress Irene Papas, famous for her fiery appearances in the internationally acclaimed Guns of Navarone and Zorba the Greek, has died age 93, the culture ministry said Wednesday.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni in a statement said Papas was the “personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and theatre stage”.

State agency ANA said Papas had died earlier Wednesday.

Her cause of death was not immediately known, but the actress had been frail for some time.

One of Greece’s most renowned actresses alongside Melina Mercouri, Papas appeared in over 60 films in a career spanning nearly six decades.

Her list of A-list partners on screen and stage included Richard Burton, Kirk Douglas, James Cagney and Jon Voight.

Papas won several awards, including best actress at the 1961 Berlin Film Festival and the 2009 Golden Lion for lifetime achievement award in Venice.

The actress was popular in Italy, appearing regularly in films and TV series over three decades, including her last role in 2004.