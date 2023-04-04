The annual illumination of St Nicholas Square in Siġġiewi with fire torches will return on Maundy Thursday in a spectacle organised by Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Dicembru in collaboration with the local council.

The event will feature over 1700 fire-torches, forming an artistic design which will be revealed on the day. The huge 'fjakkolata' has been held for 15 years.

The Laferla Cross on the hill overlooking Siġġiewi will also be illuminated with fire torches.