Gamers keen on scoring goals as Juventus in upcoming game FIFA 20 are set to be disappointed, with the star-studded Italian football team’s name not appearing in this year’s version of the EA Sports franchise.

Juventus have signed a new deal with software house Konami to become the protagonist of that company’s FIFA 20 rival, Efootball PES2020.

The agreement means that the Juventus name, kit and logo will appear exclusively for the Konami franchise for at least the next three years.



While PES2020 will be able to delete PM Black White - the old name Juventus was given in the game – FIFA 20 will have to name their Juventus equivalent Piemonte Calcio.

The official EA Sports site explained the change.

“It will be a new playable team with a new uniform and badge. The players, however, will be the real players of the team with their own names and faces, even in Ultimate Team mode.”

Both PES2020 and FIFA 20 will be released in September.