Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Čeferin, the presidents of FIFA and UEFA respectively, have sent letters of congratulations to Bjorn Vassallo following his election as President of the Malta Football Association.

Vassallo was elected President of the Malta FA for a four-year term at the Association’s Annual General Meeting on July 20, succeeding Norman Darmanin Demajo at the helm.

In his message, FIFA head Infantino paid tribute to Vassallo’s knowledge, leadership and experience in football.

“Your knowledge, leadership and experience as former MFA Chief Executive Officer and General Secretary and notably as FIFA Director of Member Associations for Europe since 2016, when you decided to join FIFA, will certainly have a huge impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country,” Infantino wrote.

“You can rely on my personal support and on FIFA’s assistance in order to reach this goal.”

Infantino also thanked Vassallo for his sterling work in his previous role as FIFA Director of Member Associations for Europe.

“Additionally, and on behalf of the international football community, I want to congratulate you and thank you for your engagement and outstanding dedication, and for all the projects you have overseen at FIFA since 2016,” the FIFA President added.

“I am looking forward to our continued friendship and excellent cooperation as we go on promoting football in your country, in Europe and around the world.”

Čeferein’s message

Čeferin, the UEFA President, said Vassallo’s step-up to Malta FA President is natural in light of his experience.

“Words of football wisdom are not needed for you,” Čeferin wrote in his message to Vassallo.

“You are a life-long and passionate football fan, and you return to your home country to lead the MFA with broad experience and knowledge under your belt. As the former MFA General Secretary, your step-up to President is natural and you can be a decisive leader, already very familiar with Maltese football and its enormous potential for growth and development.”

Čeferin alluded to the useful experience gained by Vassallo in his role as Director of Member Associations for Europe at FIFA.

“Your important role at FIFA, where you built strong relationships with the European member associations, will also have given you invaluable insight into the big picture and how to tackle all obstacles, big and small, through open collaboration and thoughtful solutions,” Čeferin said.