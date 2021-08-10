FIFA badge referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been assigned to officiate the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC of Israel and FC Spartak Trnava of Slovakia, at Tel Aviv, in Israel.

The match, on Thursday at the Bloomfield Stadium, kicks off at 8.30pm.

Farrugia Cann will be assisted by Luke Portelli and Roberto Vella as his Assistant Referees, Ishmael Barbara tasked with the role of fourth official.