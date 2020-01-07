The Malta FA announced that 16 match officials have been confirmed on the FIFA International List.

In an event held on Monday evening, they were presented with their FIFA Badge by General Secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti in the presence of Malta FA Vice President Adrian Casha and Director of Refereeing Charles Agius.

“This is an important annual event not only for those directly involved who receive these badges, but in my view also for young referees who one day aspire to be in their place”, said General Secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti.

He also thanked all match officials for their commitment throughout the year as well as those in administration who work behind the scenes to support them along the way.

Prior to the presentation Malta FA Vice President and Referees’ Committee Chairman Adrian Casha spoke at length about the various achievements obtained by the refereeing sector in 2019 and highlighted the efforts carried out by the Association to create more opportunities for our international match officials.

Casha went on to mention that our referees and assistant referees performed remarkably well in international matches and it was no surprise that Trustin Farrugia Cann was promoted to UEFA’s Category 2 following his outstanding performances at the Under 17 Final Tournament in the Republic of Ireland in May.

“Throughout 2019 the refereeing standard in Malta and Gozo was generally positive, however there is certainly room for improvement in the lower leagues as well as in youth competitions”.

Casha continued to praise the solid performances by non FIFA Referees in decisive Premier League and Cup matches, also referred to the Referees Academy which is in its ninth year of operation and stated that “this continues to be an important project to attract young men and women towards refereeing.”

Refering to Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo’s manifest, Adrian Casha pledged the commitment of the Association to design a three year strategic plan which will be put in place at the beginning of next season.

Adrian Casha promised that the Referees’ Committee will leave no stone unturned for Maltese referees to rewrite history and be promoted to UEFA’s Category 1, as well as to have female referees and assistant referees on the FIFA International List in the coming years.

“There is absolutely no guarantee that this year’s international match officials will have their FIFA Badge renewed in twelve months’ time, hence it is essential that they continue to prove themselves and upgrade their refereeing standard further”.

He then singled out Alan Camilleri for his landmark 18th FIFA Assistant Referee Badge having been on the International List since 2003, a feat described as truly outstanding by Adrian Casha at the end of his speech.

The full list of Malta’s International List for 2020 is as follows:

FIFA Referees –

Matthew Degabriele, Trustin Farrugia Cann, Alan Mario Sant, Fyodor Zammit.

FIFA Assistant Referees –

Alan Camilleri, Christopher Francalanza, Luke Portelli, Mitchell Scerri, Edward Spiteri, Jurgen Spiteri, Duncan Sultana, Roberto Vella.

FIFA Futsal Referees –

David Balzan, Clinton Cassar.

FIFA Beach Soccer Referees –

Pierre Bonnici, Jonathan Mallia.