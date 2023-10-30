FIFA announced Monday it had imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his forced kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

World football's governing body provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days following his unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women's World Cup in Sydney in August.

FIFA said Rubiales would now be banned from all football activity for three years.

Hermoso said the incident left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault", with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part".

Rubiales, who repeatedly insisted the kiss was consensual, resigned as head of the Spanish football federation in September.

