FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has been quizzed by two Swiss prosecutors appointed to take over an investigation into his alleged secret meetings with the country’s former prosecution chief, one of the magistrates confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

“I confirm to you that a confrontation hearing was held in the proceedings conducted by Dr (Ulrich) Weder and myself,” Hans Maurer wrote in an email to AFP.

“However, I do not comment on the time, scope and purpose of this hearing.”

Earlier Wednesday, news outlets Le Monde and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Infantino was questioned on Tuesday in Zurich, where the headquarters of FIFA are based.

