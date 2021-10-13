FIFA has raised the prospect of Israel co-hosting a future World Cup, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office mentioning the possibility of bidding for the men’s 2030 tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino completed a two-day visit to Israel on Tuesday by meeting Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.

The head of world football’s governing body was asked during his Israel trip about the possibility for the country to host a major FIFA event.

“You need to have vision, dreams and ambitions,” Infantino said, according to a FIFA statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta