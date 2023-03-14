FIFA is set to approve a new format for the 2026 World Cup during a Council meeting on Tuesday, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The 2026 World Cup, that will be played in North America, is already the largest and the longest in the history of the quadriennial Games, is set to increase further as an additional 24 games will be played.

The change will result in a marathon men’s soccer championship — 48 teams playing 104 games over as many as 40 days in three countries — and see the champion and the runner-up each play eight games instead of the current seven.

The format is expected to be approved on Tuesday after a meeting of the governing council of FIFA, soccer’s global governing body and the organizer of the World Cup. It was confirmed by multiple people familiar with the most recent discussions, none of whom would be quoted by name because the change has not been confirmed or announced.

