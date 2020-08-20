FIFA said on Thursday it had extended by 90 days the provisional ban on the president of Haiti’s football federation pending an investigation into allegations he sexually abused teenage girls at the national training centre.

Yves Jean-Bart, 73, categorically denies accusations he raped several young female footballers at a training facility outside Port-au-Prince over the course of the past five years.

FIFA slapped an initial ban on Jean-Bart on May 25, but that period has now been extended for a similar period.

