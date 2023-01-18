A Swiss court has ruled that the way FIFA fired its acting secretary-general Markus Kattner in 2016, when the scandal-ridden body dismissed him without notice over allegations of financial mismanagement, was unjustified.

In a verdict issued last October but only made public on Tuesday, the supreme court of the Swiss canton of Zurich — where world football’s governing body has its headquarters — ruled that the firing of the German national was abusive.

Kattner’s sacking without notice was “considered as unjustified” by the cantonal supreme court, a court spokesman told AFP.

That ruling overturned an earlier finding by the lower labour court in Zurich, he said.

Zurich’s highest tribunal sent the case on to the labour court to rule on what damages should be awarded to Kattner, 52, who is reportedly seeking 10 million Swiss francs ($10.8 million) in compensation.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...