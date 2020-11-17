FIFA announced on Tuesday that it was reviewing use of video referee assistance (VAR) across the game with a view to simplifying it and making it more affordable for “all levels of football”.

The “Innovation and Excellence” working group of the world football body will present a “recommendation” for the implementation of this reform — dubbed the “VAR ‘light’ concept” — to FIFA and IFAB, the International Football Association Board which is the guarantor of the laws of the game.

The report “aims to create more affordable VAR systems to enable the use of VAR at all levels of the game”.

“The working group identified variable cost factors, talked about the potential quality decrease and the minimum requirements for such a technology setup,” FIFA said in a statement.

