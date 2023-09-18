FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the Dallas Cowboys home game against the New York Jets on Sunday, taking a close look at one of the venues reported to be vying for the right to host the 2026 World Cup final.

The Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is reported to be one of the contenders to host the final, with Metlife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta also in the running.

Infantino is spending more time in the United States ahead of the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026 which will be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has opened new offices in Coral Gables, Miami and has begun recruiting staff to help with organisation of the tournament.

