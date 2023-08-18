FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday that women should “pick the right fights” to “convince us men what we have to do” to bring equality to football.

Infantino was speaking in Sydney ahead of the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday between Spain and England.

“I say to all the women — and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home — that you have the power to change,” he told FIFA’s Women’s Football Convention, to tepid applause.

“Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights.

“You have the power to change, to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it. Just do it.”

