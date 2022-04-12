FIFA on Tuesday announced the launch of its own digital platform that will offer live streaming of thousands of football matches as well as archive footage of the World Cup and a library of other material in a variety of languages.

The platform, named Fifa+, will show over 40,000 matches in 2022 including 11,000 women’s games, said world football’s governing body.

“From launch, 1,400 matches will be live streamed monthly on FIFA+, rising rapidly,” FIFA said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta