FIFA will on Thursday hold a summit with all 211 national football federations as it seeks to gather support for controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years despite vociferous opposition from Europe.

Officially the summit, which is being held online, is taking place to discuss the international calendar for both men’s and women’s football beyond 2024 and world football’s governing body insists all scenarios remain open.

However, in recent weeks FIFA has been actively pushing the idea of a biennial World Cup, rather than staging the competition every four years.

The idea has been floated before, by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 1999, and it was brought to life again earlier this year by Arsene Wenger in the ex-Arsenal manager’s current role as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

