FIFA said Thursday it was exploring setting up a compensation fund for migrant workers injured while working on World Cup projects in Qatar.

“It’s important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that that is somehow redressed,” FIFA deputy general secretary Alasdair Bell told a Council of Europe session on labour rights in Qatar.

“It’s not the simplest thing to put into place, it requires thought. It requires structure, rules and governance, and so on. This is certainly something that we’re interested in progressing.”

