A majority of football supporters support the idea of a “more frequent” World Cup, according to an online poll published Thursday by FIFA in the midst of a debate on its biennial World Cup project.

According to the IRIS/YouGov study carried out among 15,000 people “with an interest in football”, 55 percent of respondents want to see the top international competition more often than every four years, says football’s world governing body.

The survey showed that 30 per cent would like the World Cup to be held every two years, 11 per cent every year and 14 per cent every three years, a highly unusual frequency in international sport.

The survey nevertheless reveals strong differences according to the geographical areas and the age of the respondents.

