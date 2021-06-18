FIFA president Gianni Infantino started his one-day visit in Malta on Friday by heading to the Salinos Ground, the training grounds of Premier League club Valletta FC.

Infantino, who arrived in Malta on Thursday night, was accompanied by Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo and were joined by Minister of Education Justyn Caruana and Dr Clifton Grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport and Alexander Fenech, the newly-elected president of Valletta FC.

During the visit, Infantino met with a number of young players who participate in the Footballers Read and Write Programme.

