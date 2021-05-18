FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin have accepted an invitation from the Malta Football Association to visit the islands as part of the local governing body’s celebrations for their 120th anniversary.

During Tuesday's Council meeting, MFA president Bjorn Vassallo announced that Infantino is set to arrive in Malta in early June and during his stay in Malta he will be taking part in the inauguration of the Museum of Football which will be situated at the Millennium Stand Level 2 at National Stadium.

This is not the first time that Infantino had travelled to Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta