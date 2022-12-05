Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and several team-mates face disciplinary action from FIFA following the South Americans’ stormy World Cup exit, a statement said Monday.

The world governing body said disciplinary proceedings had been opened against Cavani, Jose Maria Gimenez, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin after a melee following Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana.

Uruguay were eliminated despite their victory on Friday due to South Korea’s 2-1 defeat of Portugal in Group H.

Referee Daniel Siebert was surrounded by a group of furious Uruguay players after the match, in which several decisions went against La Celeste, including two penalty claims.

Click here for full story