After a much prolonged effort, FIFA has addressed one of football’s most controversial sectors; football agents, via the introduction of a new regulatory framework called the FIFA Football Agent Regulations. These rules replace the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.

The regulations have been on the drawing board since 2017 and involved laborious consultations with key stakeholders, amongst them FIFA member associations and football agents/football agent associations. The rules will come into full effect on October 1.

FIFA has ensured that the regulations fall in line with the European Union’s report on EU sports policy as well as the Council of Europe’s report on football governance.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

