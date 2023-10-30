FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent "support and prayers" to Liverpool forward Luis Diaz following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.

Diaz's mother has been rescued but dozens of soldiers, backed by police, are searching for his father.

"On behalf of FIFA and the global football community, I would like to extend our support and prayers to Luis Diaz, his family and his friends in these difficult times," Infantino said on Instagram.

The Colombia football federation has also issued a further statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, demanding that those holding Diaz's father release him immediately, without conditions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after Sunday's 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest that preparing for the game had been "the most difficult I've ever had in my life".

