FIFA has suspended Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules, freeing the England international to play for his club Atletico Madrid pending appeal.

The 30-year-old was barred from any football activity by the English Football Association last week, ruling him out for at least 13 matches for the Spanish league highflyers.

FIFA’s decision taken late Saturday allows Trippier to return to play for Diego Simeone’s side until the appeal is heard at a crucial period of the season.

