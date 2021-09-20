FIFA has invited football’s domestic governing bodies to an online summit on September 30 to discuss its controversial proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four.

The topic is set to be discussed with FIFA’s member associations as part of plans to reform the international calendar.

“There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved,” FIFA said in a statement Monday.

“Following invitations to stakeholders, including all confederations, at the beginning of September, discussions are being organised in the coming weeks.

