FIFA will use the upcoming Arab Cup to try out a semi-automatic detection of offside in football using specialised cameras and a dedicated offside video assistant.

If the results are positive, the system may then be used at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

A camera system would be set up on the roof of each stadium and information relayed to a video assistant who can then alert the referee.

“Limb tracking data extracted from the video will be sent to the operations rooms and the calculated offside line and detected kick-point is provided,” Johannes Holzmueller, FIFA director of football technology and innovation, said on Monday.

