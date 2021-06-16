The global footballers’ union FIFPro on Wednesday asked UEFA why France defender Benjamin Pavard played on after being “knocked out” during his team’s Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions’ 1-0 victory on Tuesday, but still managed to finish the game.

“FIFPro is in touch with UEFA to find out why the Concussion Charter was not applied and subsequently Benjamin Pavard was not removed from the field of play,” FIFPro said in a statement on Twitter.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.