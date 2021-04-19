The global footballers’ union FIFPRO on Monday said it would “vigorously defend” players of clubs launching the planned European Super League if they are threatened with bans from international competitions.

Twelve of Europe’s biggest clubs earlier in the day announced the proposed launch of the breakaway tournament.

But UEFA has said that teams and players involved will be banned from their domestic leagues and other European competitions, and raised the possibility players could be prevented from featuring for their national teams.

