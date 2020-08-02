Fifteen new coronavirus cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday, sending the number of active virus cases in the country up to 185.



The new cases were detected from 1,418 swab tests taken. One patient recovered overnight.



Eight of the new cases have been classified as “sporadic”, meaning they have no known links to existing coronavirus patients.

Four of the 15 new cases have been linked to a cluster of cases traced back to a Santa Venera band march celebration, while two have been classified as part of a separate cluster linked to Paceville.



Health authorities said that “most” of the 15 new patients had not gone to work the moment they detected symptoms.