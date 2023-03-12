Alliance Real Estate Solutions is the latest Alliance branch to open its doors in Dingli Street Sliema, becoming the eighth franchise office to join the Group and bringing the total number of Alliance branches up to fifteen.

Run by Oren Chasanmus, the office focuses exclusively on property letting in the environs of Sliema, St Julians, Gzira, Msida and all across Malta. Chasanmus, an Israeli national who settled in Malta with his family in 2018, has gained an excellent reputation for success with Alliance, and is now ready to take on this new challenge as franchise owner and office manager.

“Having left my home country to build a better future for my family took great courage and determination and this is just another step on that same path. Now, my own experience in working as a property advisor, gives me valuable insight into what my team must do to multiply the same positive results I achieved myself,” he explains.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches.

Thanking Mr Chasanmus for his loyalty to the Alliance brand, CEO Michael Bonello congratulated him on the new franchise office opening. “We are very proud that our reputation for top quality services is growing. This is encouraging more and more real estate companies to remove their signage and re-brand their premises to join their teams within the Alliance franchise network”, explained Mr Bonello. “Your dedication and experience will bring more success to the continuing growth of Alliance Group”, he concluded.

Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of over 250 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.