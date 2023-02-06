The fifth edition of the Atlas Under-11 Football Festival was held at the Melita FC Ground and Sports Complex in Pembroke last month.

Around 60 young footballers took part in a round-robin of seven-a-side games, with each team playing each other twice. The five teams competing in the tournament were Melita FC – represented by Melita Red and Melita Black – Swieqi, Balzan Youths, and Ħamrun Spartans.

Atlas Insurance CEO and managing director Matthew von Brockdorff and Melita FC president Andrew Naudi presented all players with a commemorative trophy at the end of the tournament.

Von Brockdorff said: “Atlas is very happy to organise this festival once again, as it strongly believes that both the players and society at large stand to benefit from engagement in sports at a young age. It was very encouraging to see the children showcasing their skills in a fair competition and doing their best to help their team succeed as they braved the rain and cold weather.”

