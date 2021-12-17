The fifth edition of T-21: The Transport Malta Quarterly has been published.

Being published at the end of the calendar year, this edition of T-21 focuses on the recap of another year of success in Malta’s transport industry. This year, the aviation and maritime industries both reached new heights and made great leaps forward, despite the reality of the pandemic.

An element which is rightfully being highlighted in this issue is the annual don’t drink and drive campaign. Launched every year at the beginning of December, this campaign uses different means to convey the message that must be reiterated throughout the festive season. The Malta Road Safety Council collaborates with Transport Malta every year, and this year, local band The Travellers was also on board to produce this campaign. Their new release Siġġu Vojt conveys this message effectively.

Transport Malta’s annual Back to School campaign is also presented in this edition. This year, the campaign promoted three particular services that the Authority offers to the public. One of these services is the updated Maltese Roads Traffic Updates app, which displays the traffic situation at any given moment in order to facilitate road users who make the daily commute from their residence to their school or workplace. The second service is that of free towing provided on weekdays during rush hours, and the third promotes the direct bus routes going to different higher education institutions. More information regarding each of these three services may be found in this publication. Malta’s traffic control centre is also featured, and so are the incentives given through this year’s budget measures.

The Malta Metro Network proposal is also mentioned briefly in this publication, with the intention to keep the ongoing discussion very much alive and fruitful. The launch, presentation to the public, as well as presentation to the European Commission by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Dr Ian Borg are discussed in detail in this edition. Sustainability and emissions produced by transport are other topics which are being discussed currently, and in this edition, readers may explore the sustainable system of the Controlled Vehicular Access (CVA), which gives limited access to cars in Valletta, so that we may preserve this city in terms of emissions and pollution that would otherwise be too great for such a city.

Malta’s aviation sector has flourished over the past year, and this year a decade of Maltese Aviation Jurisdiction is being celebrated. There are now over 600 craft bearing the 9H registration mark, which shows how aviation in Malta goes beyond what the general public is aware of, with thriving sectors of aircraft registration and aircraft operator licensing. Aviation enthusiasts may find a lot more information regarding this industry in this publication.

The maritime industry also celebrated its own successes in 2021. This year the M/V Global Mercy arrived, a hospital ship registered in Malta which shall aid persons in Africa. This ship is exempt from all registration taxes since its primary mission is that of giving medical assistance. The generosity of the Maltese is therefore also reflected in the transportation industry. Those working in the maritime industry, particularly within the Maritime Enforcement unit, receive constant training, and this edition of T-21 was present during one of these sessions held at MCAST.

In the first nine months of 2021, the Malta flag registered a record increase of over 15 per cent in the registration of superyachts over 24 metres, making the Malta flag a leader in this sector. The number of superyachts registered in Malta is increasing year on year, showcasing the success of the Malta flag. This means a lot of administrative work needs to be done, and it is high time this process is digitalised. Therefore, the Seafarer Portal which will be launched soon, shall facilitate this process and make it more efficient.