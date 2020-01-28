A fifth of businesses said political and economic instability was behind a fall in sales last year, according to a survey by the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

The political crisis following the investigation into the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation at the end of 2019 coincided with one of the busiest shopping periods.

It was pinpointed as a key reason for lost sales by 21 per cent of 300 businesses who took part in the Chamber's Business Performance Survey.

Other factors for a drop in sales were seen as significantly less important. These included increased compensation (14 per cent), a decrease in customer spending power (10 per cent), illicit trading and unfair competition (10 per cent) and parking problems (nine per cent).

Some eight per cent of businesses reported a drop in sales due to the nationwide power cuts caused by the damaged Sicily-Malta interconnector.

The survey also found that over a third of businesses (38 per cent) felt their profits were worse in 2019 than the previous year.

These numbers come following a period of political turmoil towards the end of last year, when businessman Yorgen Fenech, who had links to top government officials and ministers, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Chamber of SMEs projected that the economic problems which resulted from the political instability and the power outages, would begin to turn around in the New Year.

However, Abigail Mamo, president of the Chamber of SMEs also warned that said some of the same pressures remained.

"What we have seen is that the things that happened, the political situation at the end of the year has affected and dented business performance for the whole of 2019," she said.

"We need to be better prepared for these kind of issues that we are still facing unfortunately today. In 2020 businesses are optimistic but there is concern in relation to the political scenario, which has still not settled."

President of the Chamber of SMEs Abigail Mamo said political instability continues to affect businesses.

Valletta businesses are reported to have been the most dissatisfied about their sales during the Christmas period.

The Chamber’s survey shows that 40 per cent of Valletta businesses were dissatisfied with their business sales over Christmas. That compared with 21 per cent of businesses in the rest of the country.

Overall, the festive season saw an increase in the number of businesses dissatisfied with their sales on previous years.

While there were falls in profits and an increase in those with a worse performance in 2019, there were respondents who reported increased profits connected to a higher turnover. Over a third said they saw an increase connected to a higher turnover (34 per cent).

Others attributed their increases to improved business strategies, increased efficiency and products or services which generated more money (14 per cent respectively).