Today’s readings: Isaiah 58, 7-10; 1 Corinthians 2, 1-5; Matthew 5, 13-16.

Throughout the history of humanity and in all cultures, religion has had its days of glory as a source of knowledge and wisdom as well as the backbone to the social fabric of entire societies. Yet very often religions, including Christianity, were accused of being instead a source of conflict and division, sometimes even the cause of war and ignorance. In The End of Faith, Sam Harris says we can no longer tolerate views that pit one true god against another.

People can be disenchanted from religion for various reasons, such as when religion degenerates into counter-witness and defeats its own purpose of being, or when it becomes too intellectualistic and distant from people’s needs and lives. These are major issues in religion that today’s Scripture readings address. The prophet Isaiah’s words in the first reading and what Jesus says in the gospel are scathing and sound a cause for alarm to all who have ears to hear.

In an age of globalisation, many face problems with their itinerant lives, and with the mobility that is displacing entire peoples due to war, famine, mismanagement, corruption and the plague of climate change. If religions do not help inspire new approaches to these issues and do not serve as sources of wisdom to understand and remedy what is now plaguing humanity, then people are right to question the purpose of religion in their life.

So many imbalances between peoples are surfacing in our age. These undoubtedly call for prophetic gestures and visionary people on all fronts: in politics, in international organisations, in NGOs, as well as in religions. As author Yuval Noah Harari says, the basic issue we are facing now is whether we can survive the 21st century.

Underlying the entire story narrated in the Hebrew Bible is God’s promise to form a people to be sign in the world and an instrument of light, peace, justice and love as well as to make present His love and mercy to all. Yet from the history of Judaism and Christianity, that promise many times failed to materialise.

In the prophets of the Old Testament, what is particularly striking is the sense of morality they were struggling to inspire, a morality seen more in terms of responsibility for the other rather than an individualistic type of morality concerned with a personal salvation. Re-reading Isaiah today confirms that the type of morality preached and implored by the prophets was not one focussed on sexual morality or narrowed down to one’s private well-being and with one’s private relationship with the divine.

If morality makes sense at all, it should be about caring for the other, respecting fully and unconditionally the other’s dignity, “sharing the bread with the hungry and sheltering the homeless poor”. “Your integrity will go before you,” writes Isaiah, “and the glory of the Lord behind you”. There is no glory of the Lord without integrity. Integrity is about being human, it is about being genuinely open to the other’s needs and promoting humanness.

We can easily conclude from all this that organised religion was already a major issue with the Old Testament prophets, with Jesus and with early Christianity at large. It continues to be so even today. The Scripture readings today highlight the right criteria for testing the authenticity of the religion we embrace.

Religion, as Jesus says in today’s gospel, is meant to kill the darkness in the world and, like a city built on a hilltop, cannot be hidden. St Matthew’s reference to the “salt that becomes tasteless” confirms that at such an early stage of Christianity, religion was already becoming meaningless for many. When religion becomes an end in itself, it separates itself from the world, it fails to address the real needs of the people, and tends to become mere ritualism, thus defeating its purpose.

As St Paul warns in the second reading, in a world that has become so knowledgeable, religion should humbly refrain from the presumptions of the past when we pretended to explain even the deepest mysteries about life. Paul suggests an attitude of “fear and trembling”. In our secularised culture we very often argue from standpoints that sound purely ideological, and Paul reminds us that Christ crucified, far from being a cultural symbol that should hold its ground as always, is the symbol of a religion emptied of the power of reason and resting on the power of God’s grace.