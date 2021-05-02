Today’s readings: Acts 9, 26-31; 1 John 3, 18-24; John 15, 1-8.

In a culture of unprecedented mobility, our life depends more on a rootedness that now we sense is missing. The heart’s true home, writes Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove in The Wisdom of Stability, is a life rooted in the love of God. This is God’s hospitality, which today comes across powerfully through the imagery of the vine in John.

“Make your home in me,” says the Lord, “as I make mine in you”. This is also a homecoming for the heart wandering in search of a home. On these past few Sundays since Easter we have revisited the difficulties and joys of the first disciples in coming to terms with Christ risen and alive. This was not easy for them, as the gospels testify. But it was always Christ himself who intervened with a presence that was reassuring and brought joy to them.

As the pandemic unfolded in this last year, Catholics across the world experienced many spiritual privations, above all the deprivation of Holy Communion at mass. While in entire regions across the globe, like for example the Amazon, Catholics are permanently deprived of the Eucharist for months and years due to shortage of priests, now that hunger was felt among Catholics across the board.

Author John Cornwell, in his book Church Interrupted, observes that among the many recommendations Pope Francis made about prayer and worship during the pandemic was his call for another kind of communion, a deeper communion that goes beyond simply being physically present in church.

This deeper communion is God’s dwelling in us, it is what draws us into a life different from the one we can construct or imagine for ourselves. While St John in today’s gospel speaks of this new life through the imagery of the vine, the first reading gives the story of Saul, a violent fundamentalist turned disciple, a concrete proof of the radical transformation Christ can actually bring about in us.

In Jerusalem, Saul is not recognised, just as Jesus himself after the resurrection was not recognised by his inner circle of friends. Saul was even feared for his track record as a militant and staunch opposer to the Christian faith and the followers of Jesus in Jerusalem. His transformation was difficult to believe.

Saul’s conversion was not from an unbeliever to a believer, but from a staunchly religious person to a Gospel person. He was deeply rooted in his religion and so sure of what he was pursuing.

Yet whatever happened on the road to Damascus was so radically challenging that he reached out for what gave him a new identity.

It is this new identity we are all called to discover, and which goes deeper than our claim to be believers and churchgoers. Many of us belong to a civilisation that has transmitted to us organically a set of values and virtues that has shaped our life and inspired the social fabric of society at large. It seems now that this organic transmission has been interrupted. The tree we belong to now seems to have been uprooted and we no longer live in a homogeneous culture.

Values and virtues no longer seem to be part of an inheritance. This, as we are experiencing nowadays, makes common discourse on so many issues difficult because there is no longer a common tradition that keeps us together. Yet we all need to be rooted and to know the sources that give us spiritual energy.

The gospel of the vine in St John calling on us to “make our home in him”, reminds us that God’s hospitality is so embracing that it is what keeps us together, and what roots our faith in a mobile culture.