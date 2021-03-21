Today’s readings: Jeremiah 31, 31-34; Hebrews 5, 7-9; John 12, 20-33

For those among us who have eyes to see and wisdom to discern, this country is going through one of its darkest hours ever. There seem to be two different countries, the factual and the desired. Judging from what hits our headlines daily, there is an underground Malta with its networks of organised crime which has infiltrated our institutions and is corrupting the soul of the country. There are also those who remain in denial.

Seen against the backdrop of the nearing Holy Week with its focus on the crucified Christ, this should make us seriously rethink the impact our religion still has in the public arena. In today’s gospel text, Jesus claims “Now the hour has come”, referring to his death on the cross which, as the gospel affirms, is “the sentence being passed on the world; now the prince of this world is to be overthrown”.

The “prince of this world” represents the dominant ethic that is weaving our social fabric without our acknowledging that we will soon be reaping sour fruits. The context of today’s gospel from St John is a radical shift Jesus brings in when, tired of the Jewish hard-headedness, he turns to some Greeks who wanted to see him and takes up the discourse about true discipleship.

Jesus here claims that “to love life one has to lose it”. This is what goes squarely against the dominant ethic of our times, which instead creates the various forms of narcissism we see all around, encourages violence, and perpetuates the ultimate belief in the kingdom of Mammon – all things which, as Timothy Radcliffe writes, enslave rather than give life.

On this fifth Sunday of Lent and on the eve of another Easter without community celebrations, we need some serious soul-searching on what we stand for and what is exactly shaping our lives and our society. The moral claims that have strongly driven our society in the past seem no longer to inspire us. But we damn need oxygen to live our lives, if we want to live with dignity.

In today’s first reading, Jeremiah addresses an Israel which had broken its covenant with God and He promises a new covenant, one no longer based on a cultural religion: “Deep within them I will plant my law, writing it on their hearts.” This is exactly what we need in our here and now, when many of us are doing away with cultural religion. Strictly speaking, there is nothing tragic about that, but the education of the heart remains vital for our sanity and for the salvation of the collectivity.

If we really value the dignity of people and have the country at heart, it’s high time we rethink the way we are projecting Malta’s future, in its economy, education, value system, the promotion of marital and family stability, and the moral values we embrace. This is no longer the monopoly of the Church, though undoubtedly the Church can still have a leading role in it. On the other hand, politics, one of the noblest vocations, is dismally defeating its purpose in this.

In line with Jeremiah’s preaching, we need to renew the covenant we once had with God and which has been interrupted. Jesus, having battled in vain with those who would not listen, turns now to the Greeks when the time was ripe to speak clearly. We need to make this radical shift in the brand of Christianity we still market. It’s time we stop preaching a devotional Christianity that impacts the least on the everyday life of many and much less on the public arena.

The crucified Jesus we adore does not need our devotion or our pitying him. His crucifixion was a sentence “passed on this world”, passed on our indifference and complicity, passed on us often guilty bystanders. We’ve come to a point when we need to renew our covenant with the Lord, to reconnect with our true soul, to recalibrate our loyalties.