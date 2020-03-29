Today’s readings: Ezekiel 37, 12-14; Romans 8, 8-11; John 11, 1-45

Amid the myriad of signs of death that shape our human condition, the Scriptures consistently transmit to us a message of life. The gospel narrative from St John of the raising of Lazarus from death is the climax of a series of signs that confirm Jesus as lover of life, starting with the changing of water into wine at Cana and reaching its peak in front of Lazarus’s grave.

The prophet Ezekiel, addressing Israel exiled in Babylon, also speaks of the Lord “raising you from your graves”. We experience so many forms of dying in life and, as St Paul writes, “if Christ is in you then your spirit is life itself because you have been justified”. This is not a way of ‘spiritualising’ our human condition, but it is how Christ radically transforms that condition.

We need to face the ongoing battle between life and death in the world around us and in our very bodily life. This is a central issue we face daily and a basic theme in our faith. The truth of death by itself can transmit the message that death ultimately has the last word in life, and believing in ‘life everlasting’ does not imply in any way the elimination of death.

The human condition is the stuff we are made of and our belief in the resurrection does not reverse the process of decomposition inherent to it. In today’s gospel, Jesus raises Lazarus from death, but nowhere is it written that Lazarus continued to live for eternity. We are ultimately liberated not from dying, but from being buried alive, from losing all hope, from finding ourselves in the condition of impossibility to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

It is so easy, as the history of thought itself demonstrates, for us to deem life as absurd, as meaningless, and to give in to despair. Redemption halts this slide into meaninglessness, it recomposes our face even in the face of suffering and pain, it holds us from becoming slaves to our addictions and oppressions.

Jesus is not the great philosophical consoler who persuades us that at the end of the day, life is not so dull. Jesus calls us to discipleship, to follow in his steps without being in denial, to face life with the inner strength he gives us. Discipleship is an adventure wherein Jesus makes himself present, responds to our deep queries and corrects our fictitious desires and illusions.

Exploring Christian discipleship in the light of today’s Scriptures and in the wake of the pandemic disruption we are going through at present helps us move beyond a superficial grasp of our faith. These are times and situations that demand of us an overdose of wisdom and more depth of perspective.

In his Introduction to the Devout Life, St Francis de Sales writes that “if our heart is inwardly troubled and disturbed, it loses both the strength necessary to maintain the virtues it acquired and the means to resist the temptations of the enemy”.

What seems to be at stake today, among other things, is precisely our spiritual immune system. We know what it means when our physiological immune system collapses. Likewise, on a spiritual level, we can lose the strength necessary and lack the means to face all that threatens life in us.

On seeing Jesus, the reaction of both Martha and Mary was: “If you had been here, Lazarus would not have died”. He seems to have failed them when they most needed his presence. Discipleship educates us to wait, to long for the Lord’s presence, which we can also experience in his absence. But that is his real presence, a presence that fills the heart and enables us to see through darkness.