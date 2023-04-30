Driven by Kirsten Axisa, Galeo Du Portugal won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Saint Francis Cup final for class Copper trotters on a short distance of 2140m. This final formed part of the 22nd meeting of the season made up of ten races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Copper final. Good Buz (Kerstin Galea) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Floyd Du Guibel (Paul Galea) and Gamine d’Hawai (Rodney Gatt). However 200m from the finishing line the early leader started to slow down and eventually it was overtaken by favorite Galeo Du Portugal (Kirsten Axisa) which sealed its fifth win of the season and its thrd in a row from Friend (Nelson Azzopardi) and Floyd Du Guibel. Atoll Du Sud Ouest (Jason Vassallo) followed home in that order. At the end of this final, Fr Mario Attard presented the winning trophy to Kirsten Axisa driver and owner of the winning horse.

