A fight broke out between a group of men in Gozo, with one being bludgeoned over the head and hospitalised with serious injuries.
Police said that a team from the Rapid Intervention unit was called to Triq il-Wied, Żebbuġ, Gozo, just after midnight, as a fight had broken out between a 50-year-old man from the town and a group of foreigners. Their nationality was not identified by the police.
The Gozitan was hit with a heavy object and was hospitalised in Gozo.
Investigations are still under way.
