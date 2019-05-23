A fight broke out between a group of men in Gozo, with one being bludgeoned over the head and hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police said that a team from the Rapid Intervention unit was called to Triq il-Wied, Żebbuġ, Gozo, just after midnight, as a fight had broken out between a 50-year-old man from the town and a group of foreigners. Their nationality was not identified by the police.

The Gozitan was hit with a heavy object and was hospitalised in Gozo.

Investigations are still under way.