The second round of the regular season came to an end and now only one more round is left before the start of the play-offs.

With Starlites Naxxar now already guaranteed a spot following their ninth win this weekend, three spots are now up for grabs and the fight is really intensifying following BUPA Luxol’s win over Gżira Athleta.

Hibs have some headway in the race for these spots being three wins ahead of the fourth place but the other teams are all now for a clear chance for the remaining places.

BUPA Luxol 91

Gżira Athleta 77

(19-21, 19-24, 31-12, 22-20)

Buoyed by the return of the 211cm centre William Claiborne, BUPA Luxol closed the second round with a win over Gżira Athleta and intensified much further the fight for the post-regular season play-off spots.

Claiborne played for Luxol just before the stop imposed by COVID-19 in the 2019-20 season and now returned with the Violets for the last part of this year’s regular-season as the side’s second professional import player to accompany guard Canaan Coffey.

