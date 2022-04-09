A fight that broke out in St Paul's Bay today left a 54-year-old man with grievous injuries and a 25-year- old woman slightly injured, police said.

The incident involving three people, all residents of the area, took place at around 1pm on Parroċċa St.

The third person, a 40-year-old Libyan man was unharmed and is in police custody. The other two were rushed to Mater Dei hospital by an ambulance.

A police investigation is underway.