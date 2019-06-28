An argument between roommates resulted in one of the men being stabbed while the other ended up in preventive custody on Tuesday.

Kingsley Oikhena, a 26-year old Nigerian construction worker, was escorted to court on Tuesday afternoon, pleading not guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring the victim and carrying a knife in public without the necessary police licence.

Prosecuting inspector Roderick Attard explained how on Monday evening, a man wearing blood-stained clothes turned up at the Żejtun police station, seeking medical help.

Meanwhile, an anonymous call to the same police station reported that there was a fight taking place inside a Żejtun residence.

The suspected aggressor was arrested shortly afterwards, the Court was told.

The man pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody. No request for bail was made at this stage.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.