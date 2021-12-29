Two men who brawled inside a Żabbar house on Tuesday evening ended up grievously injuring themselves in the process.

The men, who are aged 37 and 40, got into a fight inside a house on Triq il-Biċċieni at around 10pm, the police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found both men injured.

They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital and are receiving treatment them for grievous injuries.

A police investigation is under way.