In the last few days, the Nationalist Party won two historic and very important court cases.

First, Adrian Delia won the Vitals case, which means that three public hospitals will be returned to the people after what has been described as a “fraudulent deal since inception”.

We then won a case against the national broadcaster over its political imbalance, which constitutes a democratic deficit. This court case was instituted a year ago, when I was PN deputy leader.

Neither Delia nor I have pocketed anything from our fight for democracy and good governance, although I can’t hide my satisfaction at this accomplishment. After all, in both cases, the winner is the Maltese citizen, who we have wholeheartedly pledged to serve.

It took a lot of hard work and perseverance in the face of powers that mock you, ignore you and put a spoke in your wheel. Adversity coming sometimes from those you would least expect.

These victories are not just for the Nationalist Party, they are for all those who care about democracy and good governance in our country. The fight against corruption and abuse of power is not a partisan issue. It is a fight for the common good, a fight for a better future for our country and our children.

The case against the Broadcasting Authority and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) was an important one. We took legal action against the Broadcasting Authority, PBS, the Labour minister responsible for PBS and the office of the state advocate. We did this because we believed that the state broadcaster was not offering balanced views and information on sensitive topics of national importance. Instead, it had become completely dominated by Labour propaganda.

Our case was based on the fact that, according to Malta’s constitution, the Broadcasting Authority is responsible for regulating this sector. It must ensure “due impartiality” and that “broadcasting facilities and time are fairly apportioned between persons belonging to different political parties”. It was clear to us that PBS was not fulfilling this constitutional obligation.

The fight against corruption and abuse of power is not a partisan issue - David Agius

I carried out research, which I then presented as evidence, of how the state broadcaster has become a propaganda machine for the Labour government. News coverage during the 8pm prime-time slot was at times taken up with up to 50 per cent Labour messaging, with some news bulletins not dedicating a single second of airtime to the opposition.

This is a clear violation of the constitution and creates a democratic deficit. We are not against the Labour government having its views represented in the media. But this must be done in a fair and balanced way.

The public has a right to be informed about different perspectives on important issues. They have a right to hear from the opposition as well as the government. This is fundamental for a healthy democracy.

Our victory in this case is a small albeit an important step towards ensuring that the broadcasting media in Malta is fair and impartial.

We hope that the Labour government and PBS management understand the message that they have a responsibility to report the news in a balanced and impartial way.

But our fight for democracy and good governance does not stop here. We will continue to hold those in power accountable for their actions. We will continue to fight corruption and abuse of power wherever we find it. And we will continue to work towards a better future for our country and our people.

David Agius is a Nationalist Party MP and spokesperson on social policy.