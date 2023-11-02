Erik ten Hag insisted he will fight to save Manchester United’s troubled season after their dismal League Cup exit against Newcastle piled increased pressure on the beleaguered boss.

Ten Hag’s side slumped to a miserable 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford for the second time in four days as Newcastle dumped United out in the fourth round.

Hot on the heels of their limp Manchester derby loss to Pep Guardiola’s champions on Sunday, United’s latest calamity added to the growing feeling that Ten Hag is in danger of being sacked.

United have lost eight of their opening 15 fixtures in all competitions this term, their worst start since the 1962-63 campaign.

It is the first time United have lost successive home games by three goals or more since October 1962, while they have lost five of their first 10 home games for the first time since 1930-31.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com