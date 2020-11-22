2020 has been a tough year for many. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak and world governments’ necessary responses to save lives, including social distancing and quarantine, global economies have witnessed their worst hit since the 2008 economic meltdown.

Although some online and tech industries have recorded profits instead of losses, the vast majority of businesses, especially in Malta have been acutely hit.

When businesses start to fail, the consumer or private citizen is also hit, either due to rising product prices or product scarcity, but also because of job security and further financial setbacks. Other negative and alarming by-products of such a climate is the lack of primary needs supplies and basic goods.

A case in point is the transport industry. Malta’s connection to the mainland has always been of prime importance for the movement of goods. Such a connection has nowadays assumed even greater importance in ensuring that the needs of Maltese and Gozitans are fulfilled.

In view of this, the SMS Group has ensured that the connection to various Italian ports remains ongoing, despite the pandemic. This does not apply solely to personal or commercial goods, but also medical supplies and equipment, as well as food necessities.

Through their efforts to keep the business (and that of others) alive, the group is providing a vital lifeline to our islands, and its team are acting as frontliners in a climate of uncertainty and high risk. It takes much dedication and courage to deliver the same service under these conditions.

For those seeking to ship goods to and from Malta, the group is striving to keep the service line going, amid this challenging situation and despite the increased costs. It has also taken all the precautionary measures in these abnormal times in order to meet health and safety requirements and by refusing to accept drivers crossing during the lockdown, protecting the Maltese islands from the spread.

Throughout the last five years, the group has revived its representation of Tirrenia SpA which is now owned and controlled by the Onorato Armatori Group.

This relationship has consolidated the provision of a regular rolling cargo (RO/RO) connection between Malta and the Italian ports of Genoa, Livorno, Napoli, Catania, Ravenna and Brindisi.

The established routes are nowadays serviced by flagship vessels considered to be among the greenest and most efficient rolling cargo RO/RO vessels currently in use within the Mediterranean.

This representation positions SMS Group as the ideal strategic partner that can offer tailor-made solutions for the movement of RO/RO, including trailers, containers, trucks and various other types of commercial vehicles.

More information, schedules and quotations can be accessed via the following contact details: ferry@sms.com.mt or 2577 3442.