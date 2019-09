‘From Inner Struggle to Inner Freedom’ is the title of the first course being held during the 2019-20 pastoral year by the Missionary Society of St Paul at its oratory in Birkirkara.

This course will link together the psychological process of growth and the need to engage in spiritual warfare as a means of attaining spiritual healing and inner peace.

It will be held on October 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 7.15 to 9pm.

To book a place, call 2144 1917, 9927 7648 or send an e-mail to oratorju@mssp.org.mt.